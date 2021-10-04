The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) appreciates Russia's effort to bring the treaty into force and would be happy to see Moscow encouraging other countries to sign and ratify the deal, CTBTO Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said in an interview with Sputnik

Floyd, who took office in August, will be visiting the Russian capital this week.

"The Russian Federation has signed and ratified the treaty. There are 170 states that have ratified the treaty, and Russia is one of those. We would dearly love for the other 26 to also sign and ratify... Russia's cooperation in working with other states and with the CTBTO in encouraging other states that have not done so to sign and ratify the treaty is certainly something that we continue to appreciate.

Every country has special relationships and special influence, and the Russian Federation is no different. And we really look forward to the Russian Federation continuing to reach out and to encourage other states to sign and ratify," Floyd said.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996. It will enter into force 180 days after ratification by all the 44 countries that have nuclear weapons or are capable of developing them.