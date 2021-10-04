UrduPoint.com

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Chief Does Not Expect US To Ratify Deal Soon

Mon 04th October 2021



VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd told Sputnik that he has no doubt about Washington's commitment to the test-ban treaty but does not expect ratification to happen soon.

The US Department of State earlier confirmed that the administration resumes support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and intends to make effort toward its entry into force, which is blocked by absence of US ratification among other things.

"I visited Washington, DC, ... (in) September, and it was really very, very helpful to meet with people, senior people within the new administration, in the Department of State, in the White House and the Department of Energy. I certainly heard first hand strong statements of supports for CTBT ... So I'm left with no doubt of the Biden administration's commitment to the CTBT," Floyd said.

At the same time, the CTBTO head noted that the deal ratification requires more than just support of the presidential administration.

"They require two-thirds majority to get through the parliament, the legislative system. And that is unlikely in the current composition. But the US will continue to show us their commitment in all sorts of ways as they've done in the past. We all would dearly love to see the US ratification of the treaty, but I think we also need to be realistic about that," Floyd added.

The official expressed the belief that the US ratification would be a positive signal but not an impetus for others to ratify the CTBT.

"Each sovereign state will make its decision about its foreign policy in its own way, in its own context. I would obviously be working with all states, regardless of the US ratification, in encouraging them to move toward ratification," Floyd concluded.

