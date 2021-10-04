VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd denied Washington's assumptions that Russia is not compliant with the treaty.

Last year, the US Department of Stat presented a report to the Congress pointing to Russia's possible incomplete compliance.

"I'm certainly aware of the statement made by the United States regarding the Russian Federation's adherence to the treaty. I've not seen any evidence with regard to that," Floyd told Sputnik.