Nuclear Test by Pyongyang Would Be Flagrant Violation of UNSC Resolutions - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) A nuclear test by Pyongyang would be a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the middle East, Asia and the Pacific Mohamed Khaled Khiari said at a meeting of the Security Council.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to move in the wrong direction, tensions continue to escalate due to the negative cycle of action and reaction, he said.

"A seventh nuclear test would be a flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions and undermine the international norm against nuclear testing.

The Secretary General remains firmly committed to achieving a goal of a world free of nuclear weapons," Khiari said.

The Secretary General deeply regrets the divisions that prevented the international community from acting on North Korea, as well as other threats to world peace and security, Khiari. The Korean peninsula should become a zone of cooperation, the diplomat said.