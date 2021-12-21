UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Vessels Knyaz Oleg, Novosibirsk Join Russian Navy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Nuclear Vessels Knyaz Oleg, Novosibirsk Join Russian Navy

Naval flags were raised on the first serial nuclear submarine Novosibirsk and the first serial nuclear-powered strategic submarine Knyaz Oleg, the ceremony was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the expanded meeting of the Ministry of Defense, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Naval flags were raised on the first serial nuclear submarine Novosibirsk and the first serial nuclear-powered strategic submarine Knyaz Oleg, the ceremony was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the expanded meeting of the Ministry of Defense, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

"Today naval flags are raised on the nuclear submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk, the new missile carriers are part of the Navy," Putin said at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Novosibirsk

Recent Stories

Ukraine's NATO Membership Not Subject of Negotiati ..

Ukraine's NATO Membership Not Subject of Negotiations With Russia - Stoltenberg

2 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor

Bootlegger held with liquor

2 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs150 to Rs125,450/tola 2 ..

Gold price increases by Rs150 to Rs125,450/tola 21 Dec 2021

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security measures ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

2 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Hopes NATO-Russia Council W ..

NATO Secretary General Hopes NATO-Russia Council Will Be Convened Next Year

4 minutes ago
 PIA's Faisalabad-Quetta direct flight from March 2 ..

PIA's Faisalabad-Quetta direct flight from March 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.