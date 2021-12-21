Nuclear Vessels Knyaz Oleg, Novosibirsk Join Russian Navy

Naval flags were raised on the first serial nuclear submarine Novosibirsk and the first serial nuclear-powered strategic submarine Knyaz Oleg, the ceremony was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the expanded meeting of the Ministry of Defense, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Naval flags were raised on the first serial nuclear submarine Novosibirsk and the first serial nuclear-powered strategic submarine Knyaz Oleg, the ceremony was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the expanded meeting of the Ministry of Defense, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

"Today naval flags are raised on the nuclear submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk, the new missile carriers are part of the Navy," Putin said at the ceremony.