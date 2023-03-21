UrduPoint.com

Nuclear War Must Never Be Fought - Joint Statement By Russia, China

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Nuclear War Must Never Be Fought - Joint Statement by Russia, China

A nuclear war cant be won and must never be fought, Russia and China said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A nuclear war cant be won and must never be fought, Russia and China said in a joint statement published by the Kremlin Tuesday.

"Underlining the importance of the joint statement by the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states on the prevention of nuclear war and the prevention of an arms race, sides reiterate that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be unleashed," the statement read.

Moscow and Beijing also called on nuclear states to abide by agreements signed between nuclear states.

"The Parties confirm that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is the cornerstone of the international mechanisms for nuclear disarmament and the international regime for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The Parties reaffirm their commitment to their obligations under this Treaty and will continue to coordinate efforts to preserve and strengthen the Treaty in the interests of maintaining international peace and security," the statement said, adding that measures to reduce strategic risks should be included in efforts aimed at reducing tensions amid worsening relations between nuclear states.

In addition, the statement said that nuclear powers should not deploy nuclear weapons abroad and remove the ones that are already deployed in other countries.

