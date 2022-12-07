UrduPoint.com

Nuclear War Threat Growing - Putin

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The threat of a global nuclear war is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

On Wednesday, the head of state holds a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.

Svetlana Makovetskaya, a member of the Human Rights Council, asked the president about the threat of a global nuclear war. She apologized for the off-topic question, but noted that she could not help but raise a topic about which there were such huge fears.

"As for the threat of nuclear war, Svetlana Gennadyevna, you are right. Such a threat is growing, to be honest," Putin replied.

