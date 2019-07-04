UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nuclear War Threshold In Europe To Hit Critical Low If INF Treaty Lastly Dies - Think Tank

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Nuclear War Threshold in Europe to Hit Critical Low If INF Treaty Lastly Dies - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The threshold of a nuclear war in Europe will hit a dangerous low if the United States and Russia fail to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty or come up with new arms control agreements on this and other types of weapons, Marc Finaud, the head of Arms Proliferation at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Federal law that officially suspended the 1987 INF Treaty. The move came months after the United States suspended its obligations under the accord on February 2 and warned that it would launch a withdrawal process, which would be completed in six months, unless Moscow remedied the country's alleged violations of the deal. Back then, Russia pledged to act proportionally.

"If it [INF] is not extended or replaced by a similar or even more ambitious agreement, and especially if new categories of intermediate-range missiles are deployed again, the threshold of a nuclear war in Europe would be dangerously lowered," Finaud said.

The expert recalled that even though the treaty had been signed between the Soviet Union and the United States, "the countries where the missiles were deployed or which would be targeted by such missiles were all in Europe," which means that the INF contributed not only to "strategic stability between the two main nuclear powers but also to the security of European populations."

The fact that this landmark treaty that had eliminated a whole range of missiles was "now moribund" was therefore "most regrettable," according to Finaud.

The expert noted that now, as the accord had been suspended, the only hope rested with bilateral contacts between the signatories.

"An encouraging sign was the recent meeting in Prague between Russian and American officials [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Undersecretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson] where this issue was discussed. The US accusations of Russian non-compliance should have been raised early within the joint commission established by the INF Treaty and not used as a pretext for the US withdrawal. Now the only solution to preserve the Treaty or negotiate a new agreement is through US-Russian bilateral negotiations," he said.

Without the INF Treaty in place, Finaud warns, "there is a serious risk" that missiles banned under the agreement could reappear.

"This would increase the risk of nuclear war since some of the INF-banned missiles were conventional ones, and if such non-nuclear missiles were exchanged in a conflict, they could be mistaken for nuclear-tipped missiles and lead to nuclear escalation. The risk would be even higher if the New START Treaty, expiring in 2021, is not extended or replaced: the arms control approach that was so successful so far would be replaced with a new arms race, leading to a dangerous destabilization," he stressed.

Speaking about Europe's vision of the situation around the INF Treaty, the expert doubted that there was "any appetite among European NATO countries to host new US missiles and therefore become designated targets."

According to Finaud, European nations therefore "have a direct interest in playing an active and constructive role to push for US-Russian negotiations on all aspects of arms control."

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Prague Vladimir Putin Geneva Lead United States February All Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

1 hour ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

1 hour ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

2 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

2 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.