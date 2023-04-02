UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Weapons In Belarus To Be Stationed Near Western Borders Of Union State -Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Nuclear Weapons in Belarus to Be Stationed Near Western Borders of Union State -Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Nuclear weapons in Belarus will be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said on Sunday.

"They (nuclear weapons) will be moved to the western borders of our Union State and will increase the possibilities for ensuring our security.

This will be done despite the clamor in Europe and the United States," Gryzlov told the CTV broadcaster.

He recalled that the storage sites for Russia's tactical nuclear weapons are expected to be built in Belarus by July 1, as earlier announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear Vladimir Putin Belarus United States July Sunday

Recent Stories

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd ..

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

57 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hu ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.