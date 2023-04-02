Nuclear Weapons in Belarus to Be Stationed Near Western Borders of Union State -Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Nuclear weapons in Belarus will be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said on Sunday.

"They (nuclear weapons) will be moved to the western borders of our Union State and will increase the possibilities for ensuring our security.

This will be done despite the clamor in Europe and the United States," Gryzlov told the CTV broadcaster.

He recalled that the storage sites for Russia's tactical nuclear weapons are expected to be built in Belarus by July 1, as earlier announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.