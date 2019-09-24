UrduPoint.com
Nuclear Weapons Should Be Allowed Or Banned For All Countries - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

Nuclear Weapons Should Be Allowed or Banned for All Countries - Erdogan

Nuclear weapons should be allowed or banned for all countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Nuclear weapons should be allowed or banned for all countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

"The world is greater than five [permanent UN Security Council members].

It is high time that we changed our current mentality... It bothers us like anyone else that the weapons of mass destruction are used as leverage in every crisis instead of their total elimination. The possession of nuclear power should either be forbidden for all or permissible for everyone," Erdogan said.

