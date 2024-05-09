Open Menu

Nuggets' Jokic Wins His 3rd NBA MVP Award In 4 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won his third NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in four years, having previously been named MVP in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Jokic received the Michael Jordan Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA MVP with 926 total points in the voting, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became second in the voting with 640 points, while Dallas Maverick's Luka Doncic finished third with 586 points in the voting.

The Serbian, who is the ninth player to win three or more MVPs, is also the second player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, and 700 assists in a single season, trailing only Oscar Robertson (1961-62).

The 29-year-old is the second player in the NBA in both double-doubles (68) and triple-doubles (25).

