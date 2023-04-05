Nuland-Antonov Meeting Focused on Russia Detaining WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Kirby

The meeting between Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland last week concerned the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday

When asked whether the meeting between Antonov and Nuland was about Gershkovich, Kirby said, "Yes."