Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nuland-Antonov Meeting Focused On Russia Detaining WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Nuland-Antonov Meeting Focused on Russia Detaining WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Kirby

The meeting between Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland last week concerned the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The meeting between Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland last week concerned the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked whether the meeting between Antonov and Nuland was about Gershkovich, Kirby said, "Yes."

Related Topics

Russia Washington Victoria

Recent Stories

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Chur ..

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Church in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi R ..

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,w ..

Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,weapon, liquor

7 minutes ago
 PM chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamab ..

PM chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamabad

32 minutes ago
 US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief for Fed

US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief for Fed

8 minutes ago
 ‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up a ..

‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up about option of second marriage

49 minutes ago
 Clashes erupt as Israel police storm Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Clashes erupt as Israel police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.