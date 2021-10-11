UrduPoint.com

Nuland Arrives At DC Airport Ahead Of Flight To Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Nuland Arrives at DC Airport Ahead of Flight to Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday afternoon, from where she will head to Moscow for a three-day trip, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Nuland looked upbeat and smiled at the cameras as she made her way through the airport. She declined to answer Sputnik's questions about what she hoped to achieve in Russia.

Nuland was barred from entering Russia in a tit-for-tat move after Washington slapped sanctions on several Russian officials in 2019, but a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that the ban was lifted in some sort of a reciprocity deal.

More Stories From World

