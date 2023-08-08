Open Menu

Nuland At Meetings In Niger Heard Support For Return To Constitutional Order - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Nuland at Meetings in Niger Heard Support for Return to Constitutional Order - State Dept.

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her meetings with the military leadership in Niger identified support for a return to constitutional order that the United States will continue to press for, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her meetings with the military leadership in Niger identified support for a return to constitutional order that the United States will continue to press for, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"(Nuland) heard in (her) meetings that there is support in civil society for return to constitutional order so we will continue to press for that," Miller said during a press conference.

