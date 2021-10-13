UrduPoint.com

Nuland Calls Meeting With Kozak On Donbas Settlement Productive

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

Nuland Calls Meeting With Kozak on Donbas Settlement Productive

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called the meeting with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak productive, the parties discussed the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the restoration of peace in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called the meeting with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak productive, the parties discussed the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the restoration of peace in Donbas.

"We had a productive discussion with Dmitry Kozak about our shared interests, along with those of Ukraine, France, and Germany, in the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements and the restoration of peace, stability, and Ukrainian sovereignty in Donbas," Jason Rebholz, spokesman for the US Embassy in Russia, quoted Nuland as saying on Twitter.

