UrduPoint.com

Nuland Calls Russia's Alleged Declaration Of New Offensive In Ukraine 'Very Pathetic'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Nuland Calls Russia's Alleged Declaration of New Offensive in Ukraine 'Very Pathetic'

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday called Russia's alleged declaration of a new military offensive in Ukraine "very pathetic" and noted that Ukraine is preparing its own counteroffensive for later

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday called Russia's alleged declaration of a new military offensive in Ukraine "very pathetic" and noted that Ukraine is preparing its own counteroffensive for later.

"Russia has declared that it is launching a new offensive. Well, if this is it, it is very pathetic, I would say. Ukraine itself is planning its own counter-offensive for later on," Nuland said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia shows no signs that it is prepared for peace talks on Ukraine since it is allegedly preparing for new offensive operations there.

Moscow so far has not made any public announcement with respect to any new offensive operations in Ukraine that have already begun or are due to start in the near future.

American officials, including representatives of the US State and Defense departments, have repeatedly announced the impending counterattack of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbas region against advancing Russian forces there, which is supposedly due to begin in the spring. There is currently no official confirmation of these plans from Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Victoria Kiev From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Police Coll ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Police College

4 minutes ago
 Senegal to Hold Presidential Election on February ..

Senegal to Hold Presidential Election on February 25, 2024 - Interior Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Promises to Overhaul Military Procurement ..

Ukraine Promises to Overhaul Military Procurement After String of Scandals

3 minutes ago
 SDHR organises exhibition to support productive fa ..

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive families

19 minutes ago
 Israel to Support Ukraine's Peace Initiative in UN ..

Israel to Support Ukraine's Peace Initiative in UN Next Week - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather likely in most parts: PMD ..

Mainly cold, dry weather likely in most parts: PMD

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.