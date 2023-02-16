US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday called Russia's alleged declaration of a new military offensive in Ukraine "very pathetic" and noted that Ukraine is preparing its own counteroffensive for later

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday called Russia's alleged declaration of a new military offensive in Ukraine "very pathetic" and noted that Ukraine is preparing its own counteroffensive for later.

"Russia has declared that it is launching a new offensive. Well, if this is it, it is very pathetic, I would say. Ukraine itself is planning its own counter-offensive for later on," Nuland said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia shows no signs that it is prepared for peace talks on Ukraine since it is allegedly preparing for new offensive operations there.

Moscow so far has not made any public announcement with respect to any new offensive operations in Ukraine that have already begun or are due to start in the near future.

American officials, including representatives of the US State and Defense departments, have repeatedly announced the impending counterattack of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbas region against advancing Russian forces there, which is supposedly due to begin in the spring. There is currently no official confirmation of these plans from Kiev.