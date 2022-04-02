UrduPoint.com

Nuland Headed To Turkey, France, Germany April 2-9 To Discuss Ukraine - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland will travel across Europe to countries including Turkey, France and Germany from April 2-9 to discuss the situation in Ukraine and coordinate responses against Russia, the State Department said in a statement.

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel April 2-9 to France, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Germany to further strengthen our bilateral relationships, emphasize our unified support for Ukraine, and coordinate on our response to the Russian Federation's unprovoked war," the State Department said on Friday.

Nuland will meet with French, German and UK counterparts in France before leading an interagency delegation to Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, according to the statement. Nuland will then travel to Germany to meet with G7 counterparts about an array of global issues, the statement said.

