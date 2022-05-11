UrduPoint.com

Nuland Heading To Morocco For Meeting Of Global Coalition To Defeat IS - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Under Secretary Victoria Nuland is flying to Morocco for a meeting of ministers of the US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the State Department announced on Tuesday.

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel May 10-12 to Marrakech, Morocco, to attend a meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS," the press release said.

On behalf of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Nuland will join Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita in co-hosting the meeting on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts in the campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of the IS, the State Department said.

"The under secretary and ministers will discuss ways to sustain pressure on ISIS remnants globally. Ministerial priorities will include preventing a resurgence in Iraq and Syria by stabilizing liberated areas and pursuing sustainable solutions for ISIS detainees and their family members," it added.

The coalition members will also assess priorities related to stabilization, foreign terrorist fighters, counter-IS financing, and counter-messaging efforts.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert will accompany Nuland on the trip.

From May 12-14, Lempert will also visit Tunisia to call for economic and political reform policies in the country, the State Department said.

