ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was informed about Moscow's concerns over the deployment of US troops in Poland and NATO activity near Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"At the initiative of the Russian side, the topic of the dangerous NATO activities in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders - primarily in Eastern Europe, in the Black Sea was touched upon," Zakharova told a press conference.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow is especially concerned over the recent decision to deploy the US military in Poland.