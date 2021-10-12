UrduPoint.com

Nuland, Ryabkov Discussed Bilateral Relations At Meeting In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Nuland, Ryabkov Discussed Bilateral Relations at Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday that she discussed bilateral relations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Their consultations, held behind closed doors in the Russian Foreign Ministry, lasted for about two hours.

"Glad to be back in Russia working on our bilateral relationship," Nuland told reporters, when asked about the results of the negotiations.

Related Topics

Russia Victoria

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel Monday

10 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of M ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of Morocco

40 minutes ago
 DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa inves ..

DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa investment platform

40 minutes ago
 Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca ..

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken ..

38 minutes ago
 Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

38 minutes ago
 QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to over ..

QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.