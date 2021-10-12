Nuland, Ryabkov Discussed Bilateral Relations at Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday that she discussed bilateral relations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Their consultations, held behind closed doors in the Russian Foreign Ministry, lasted for about two hours.

"Glad to be back in Russia working on our bilateral relationship," Nuland told reporters, when asked about the results of the negotiations.