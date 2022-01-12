Nuland Says Any Export Restrictions on Russia Will Have 'Painful Impact'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Any financial measures and export restrictions that may be imposed on Moscow by the United States and its allies as a result of an invasion of Ukraine will have a painful impact on Russia, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

"We are very confident in the consultations that we've been having with our allies and partners. We've been working at this for some two and a half months at every level from the President on down. We have, as I discussed in very broad strokes and will only discuss them in broad strokes, a common understanding of the kind of intensive financial measures we'll need to take, and also now in the context of export restrictions that will have a painful impact on Russia," Nuland said.