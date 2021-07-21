UrduPoint.com
Nuland Says Germany Committed To Press EU Sanctions On Russia If Moscow Uses Gas As Weapon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Nuland Says Germany Committed to Press EU Sanctions on Russia if Moscow Uses Gas as Weapon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Germany has committed in the deal it reached with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take action and pressure the European Union to act if Russia uses energy as weapon against Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

" Among other things Germany has committed in this agreement with us that should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level including sanctions to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector," Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

