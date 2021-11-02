Nuland Says Held Meeting With North European Nations to Discuss Arctic, Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said she recently held a meeting with government officials from several northern European countries to discuss matters concerning the Arctic, Africa, middle East, Russia and China.

"Wide-ranging discussion today with Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe member countries on Afghanistan, Belarus, Russia, PRC (China), Middle East, the Arctic, and Africa," Nuland wrote via Twitter on Monday.

Nuland said the United States is strengthening its cooperation with Nordic and Baltic partners through the Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe forum, which includes Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Nuland visited Russia in October to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues.