Nuland Says Held Productive Talks With UK Counterpart To Discuss Russia, Ukraine

Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said she had a productive meeting with UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Political Director Tim Barrow to discuss Russia, Ukraine, Africa, and the G7.

"Productive discussion today with (FCDO) Political Director Sir Tim Barrow on a number of regional and global issues including Russia, Ukraine, G7, and Africa," Nuland wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Nuland said she had a meeting earlier this month with government officials from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to discuss matters concerning the Arctic, Africa, middle East, Russia and China.

Nuland also visited Russia in October to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues.

