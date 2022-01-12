Nuland Says Impossible for Single Round of Talks With Russia to Settle Issues This Intense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) It is almost impossible for the United States and its NATO allies to resolve intense security issues with Russia in a single round of talks, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

"It is almost impossible for a single round with issues this intense to settle everything let alone sometimes anything, so we had to exchange positions, we had to understand each other and then we have to get down to the hard work," Nuland said in a press briefing regarding Monday's US-Russia security talks

Nuland mentioned that several issues of importance to the US-Russia relationship includes military transparencies, intermediate range missile placement, and arms control.