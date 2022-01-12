Nuland Says NATO Poses No Threat to Russia Unless Threatened

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday that NATO does not pose a threat to Russia unless the alliance is threatened.

"NATO poses no threat to Russia either unless of course Russia chose to pose a threat to NATO," Nuland said during a press briefing.

"NATO is a defensive alliance whose sole purpose is to protect its members."

Nuland added that diplomacy is the best option to restore stability and security for Ukraine, Europe and Russia.