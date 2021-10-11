UrduPoint.com

Nuland Says Negotiations In Moscow To Focus On Stable, Predictable US-Russian Relations

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told RIA Novosti upon her arrival in Moscow on Monday that the negotiations with Russian officials will chiefly focus on stable and predictable bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told RIA Novosti upon her arrival in Moscow on Monday that the negotiations with Russian officials will chiefly focus on stable and predictable bilateral relations.

"Stable and predictable relationship," Nuland said, asked about the key topic at the talks.

During her three-day visit, Nuland plans to meet with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

