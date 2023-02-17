Nuland Says She Would Give Netanyahu Nobel Prize If 'He Gets Putin Out of Ukraine'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said during a Carnegie Endowment conversation that she would give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the Nobel prize if he uses his influence to help put an end to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"If Bibi Netanyahu can get Putin out of Ukraine, I'm going to give him the Nobel Prize," Nuland said on Thursday.

Earlier in February, Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that he is considering providing military assistance to Ukraine including the iron dome amid Russia's special military operation in the country.

Soon after the interview, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that Israel vowed to provide Kiev with alert technology for such aerial threats as missiles and drones.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in mid-October that Israel could no longer supply military hardware to Ukraine due to "operational reasons." At the same time, he promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid.

Western countries have increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.