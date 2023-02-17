Nuland Says Ukraine Will Not Be Safe Unless Crimea at Minimum 'Demilitarized'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Ukraine will not be considered safe by the collective West unless Crimea is at a minumum demilitarized, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said.

"No matter what the Ukrainians decide about Crimea in terms of where they choose to fight.

.. Ukraine is not going to be safe unless Crimea is at a minimum demilitarized," Nuland said during a virtual discussion with the Carnegie Endowment on Thursday afternoon.

Nuland said the United States supports Ukraine targeting massive Russian military installations in Crimea as it considers them to be legitimate targets.