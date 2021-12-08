Nuland Says US Considering Measures to Isolate Russia From Global Financial System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Tuesday said that Washington is considering measures against Russia that would fully isolate the country from the international financial system including the ability to trade and travel.

"What we are talking about would amount to essentially to isolating Russia completely from the global financial system with all of the fallout that that would entail for Russian business, for the Russian people, for their ability to work and travel and trade," Nuland said in congressional testimony.