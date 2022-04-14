Nuland Says US Likely to Determine Russia Allegedly Committed Genocide in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States is likely to determine in its own investigation that Russia allegedly committed genocide in Ukraine.

"I am going to predict that what President (Joe) Biden called it is what we will ultimately likely find when we are able to gather all of this evidence," Nuland said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Nuland accused Russian forces of intentionally seeking to destroy Ukraine and its civilian population.

Biden has previously spoken emotionally about the policy of the Russian authorities more than once.

On Tuesday, he used the word "genocide" to refer to the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the world.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia considers such allegations attempts to distort the situation on the ground, which is unacceptable.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.