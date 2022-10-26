UrduPoint.com

Nuland Says US Security Aid To Mali 'Greatly Constrained,' Won't Operate Near Wagner Group

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Nuland Says US Security Aid to Mali 'Greatly Constrained,' Won't Operate Near Wagner Group

The United States' ability to provide security assistance to Mali has been diminished by political instability and the withdrawal of French troops from the country, as well as the presence of the Russian private military company Wagner Group, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States' ability to provide security assistance to Mali has been diminished by political instability and the withdrawal of French troops from the country, as well as the presence of the Russian private military company Wagner Group, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.

"The United States' ability to help Mali on the security side is greatly constrained now, first and foremost by the fact that there was a coup ... but even more by the choice that the Mali government made to get into bed with Wagner. We are just not going to operate in the same space, even if we were invited to or able to, because of the negative way they operate, their human rights abuses, the way they treat people," Nuland said during a press briefing.

Nuland recently concluded a trip to the Sahel region of Africa with stops in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Earlier this year, France announced an end to its counterterrorism mission in Mali amid disagreements with the nation's transitional government, which came to power after a military takeover in 2021.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali interim President Assimi Goita reaffirmed their joint commitment to fighting terrorism in the Sahel, including Mali.

Nuland during her trip to Mali expressed the US' concerns about the presence of Russia's Wagner Group in the country, who she claims works for itself and not the people of Mali. Terrorism is on the rise in Mali, not declining, according to Nuland.

The Mali interim government is committed to holding elections in 2024 as planned, Nuland also said. However, security threats could pose challenges to the election, Nuland added.

