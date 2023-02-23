Nuland Says US Waiting to See Chinese Peace Proposal for Ukraine

The United States is waiting to see what China will offer in terms of proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

"On the China peace plan, we await to see what the Chinese put on the table," Nuland said during an interview with The Washington Post.

The plan is supposedly set to be released on Friday, Nuland added.

The US believes that any peace must be a "just" and "durable" agreement, not just a ceasefire that will allow the parties to rest and return to combat, Nuland said. If Chinese President Xi Jinping can resolve the Ukraine conflict, the world would "applaud and give a peace prize," Nuland also said.