Nuland to Attend OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Poland This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Poland this week for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Nuland will travel to Lodz, Poland November 30 to December 1, where she will attend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Foreign Ministers' Meeting," the press release said.

Nuland will discuss issues such as security, prosperity, human rights, and territorial integrity, particularly related to the conflict in Ukraine, the release added.

The senior diplomat will also meet with Polish officials to thank the country for its leadership as OSCE chair and underscore the US commitment to NATO's eastern flank, the State Department said.