Nuland Told US, NATO Military Deployment in Central Asia Unacceptable for Russia - Maria Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was informed that the deployment of NATO and US military infrastructure in Central Asia is unacceptable for Moscow, Russia foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Politico reported earlier this week, citing sources in Congress, that a delegation of the Pentagon will come to Uzbekistan this month to discuss potential deployment of US counterterrorist forces.

"While discussing international topics, much attention was paid to ... the situation in Afghanistan after the evacuation of the American military contingent ended with a real tragedy, collapse," Zakharova told reporters.

"Once again, it was clearly and unequivocally stated that the deployment of the US or NATO military infrastructure in Central Asia is categorically unacceptable for Russia," she said.