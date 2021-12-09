UrduPoint.com

Nuland's New Visit To Russia Not Yet Planned, But Moscow Does Not Rule Out This - Ryabkov

A new visit of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Moscow is not yet planned, but Russia does not rule out further contacts with the United States in Ukraine, although there are no precise agreements yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters

"No, so far nothing is planned.

But all this is quite moving matter, today it is not planned, and tomorrow it can be planned in this case, I speak regardless of certain personalities. Since the topic of what is happening in Ukraine and around it has such an acute character, which in many respects determines the current state of our dialogue with Washington, that I fully allow further contacts," Ryabkov said.

"But so far there are no agreements on this topic," the deputy minister added.

