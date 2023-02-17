UrduPoint.com

Nuland's Words On Crimea Confirm US Involvement In Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Nuland's Words on Crimea Confirm US Involvement in Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The statement of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about the strikes on Crime once again confirm the involvement of the United States in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Nuland said that Ukraine will not be considered safe by the collective West unless Crimea is at a minimum demilitarized and that the US supports Kiev targeting massive Russian military installations in Crimea as it considers them to be legitimate targets.

"She (Nuland) allowed herself a whole series of mind-blowing and absurd statements ... Once again, we see the involvement of the United States in the conflict in Ukraine ” supplying with weapons in huge quantities, providing intelligence, and blatantly participating in combat operations planning.

" Zakharova told a briefing.

The US has a lot of internal problems to address apart from Ukraine, the spokeswoman added.

"I would like to give Victoria Nuland a piece of advice ” take care of white balloons and UFOs that are flying above the a territory of the US. As we can see, you are not very successful in dealing with these unidentified objects quickly and efficiently. Your people are being mocked at, while you are dreaming of Russia's defeat and now even urging Kiev to attack Crimea. You have things to do back home," Zakharova said.

