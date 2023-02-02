MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The words of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream pipelines demonstrate that Washington was involved in them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"And this is not only the direct participation of the United States in the explosions of the Nord Streams. Now Mrs. Nuland has, in fact, turned herself in," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.