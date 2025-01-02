Open Menu

'Numb' New Orleans Grapples With Horror Of Deadly Truck Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 10:20 AM

'Numb' New Orleans grapples with horror of deadly truck attack

New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The celebratory atmosphere of Bourbon Street in New Orleans, long an American byword for indulgence and revelry, was dimmed Wednesday as residents and visitors alike reeled from a deadly truck attack on New Year's crowds.

Several square blocks of the main entertainment district were blocked off after the attack, in which authorities said a US military veteran plowed a pickup truck into pedestrians, killing at least 15 people and leaving a tear in the heart of the city known as the Big Easy.

"We're all numb," Ken Williams, a Creole chef who grew up in New Orleans and moonlights as a candy seller in the city's usually raucous French Quarter, told AFP.

"Everybody is feeling shocked about what happened," the 65-year-old added. "Some people are going to just try and drink it off -- shake the fright off, you know?"

Williams said he was fortunate to have headed home about 1:30 am Wednesday, some 90 minutes before the carnage began.

Dwayne Perkins, 22, made the decision to stay out late, and said he saw the truck take off down Bourbon Street at high speed, leaving a trail of destruction.

"If the cops were doing their jobs last night, this would have never happened," said Perkins, who lives in New Orleans.

He admonished the police force for allowing a private vehicle to enter a street that is for pedestrians only during times of celebration.

His coping mechanism in the aftermath? "Getting drunk and drowning out the pain" of the tragedy he witnessed.

The French Quarter normally teems with celebrants seeking live music and exploring art galleries. It is also ground zero for the city's debaucherous nightlife and has become a world-renowned hub for rambunctious partying.

New Year's Eve was particularly busy, as celebrating crowds were boosted by sports fans ahead of the Sugar Bowl college football game which had been due to kick off Wednesday night in the stadium known as the Superdome.

Related Topics

Football Attack Police Sports Music Vehicle New Orleans Hub Turkish Lira All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

8 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

10 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

11 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

11 hours ago
NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

11 hours ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

11 hours ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

11 hours ago
 New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

11 hours ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

11 hours ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

11 hours ago

More Stories From World