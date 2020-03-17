UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Numbe Of Coronavirus Cases In New York State To Peak In 45 Days - Governor Cuomo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

Numbe of Coronavirus Cases in New York State to Peak in 45 Days - Governor Cuomo

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State is expected to peak in about 45 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State is expected to peak in about 45 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The expected peak is around 45 days," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo added that at the point of reaching the peak, there will be a need for 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds to treat infected patients. At present, New York State has 53,000 beds.

Related Topics

Governor New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

46 minutes ago

Egypt's Red Sea Province Quarantines All Hotel Wor ..

2 minutes ago

Education minister chairs meeting, decides to post ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in New York State to P ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam Airlines Suspending Flights to France, Mal ..

2 minutes ago

WHO calls for stepping up testing of suspected cor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.