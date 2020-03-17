Numbe of Coronavirus Cases in New York State to Peak in 45 Days - Governor Cuomo

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State is expected to peak in about 45 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State is expected to peak in about 45 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The expected peak is around 45 days," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo added that at the point of reaching the peak, there will be a need for 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds to treat infected patients. At present, New York State has 53,000 beds.