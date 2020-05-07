Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Israel Continues to Decline, Reaches 5,434 - Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of active cases of the coronavirus in Israel continues to decrease and reached a total of 5,434 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases declined by 37 to 5,549.

According to the health authorities, Israel confirmed only one fatality from the disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 239. As of now, 89 patients are in serious condition, of which 62 patients need mechanical lung ventilation.

Over the past day, 110 patients have been cured, which brings the total number of recoveries to 10,637.

Given the epidemiological situation, Israel has already begun to ease its lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are currently allowed to play sports outside and visit their friends and relatives. The country has also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, while malls, trade markets and sports clubs should resume working in the coming days.