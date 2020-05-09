Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Israel Continues to Decline, Reaches 4,962 - Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in Israel decreased by 195 and reached a total of 4,962 on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday increased by 27 and reached 16,436, while the death toll remained at 245, as no deaths were registered over the past 24 hours.

As of now, 78 patients are in serious condition, of which 63 patients need mechanical lung ventilation.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries is at 11,229.

Given the epidemiological situation, Israel has already begun to ease its lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are currently allowed to play sports outside and visit their friends and relatives. The country has also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, while malls, trade markets and sports clubs should resume working in the coming days.

