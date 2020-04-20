UrduPoint.com
Number Of Active COVID-19 Cases In Italy Drops 1st Time Since Start Of Epidemic - Official

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of Italians infected with coronavirus has declined for the first time since the start of the epidemic, the head of the country's civil protection agency said on Monday.

"Up to now there has been a total of 181,228 cases.

There has been an increase of 2,256 persons compared to yesterday. At the moment, there are 108,237 persons positive for the virus, and this is a decrease of 20 compared to yesterday. This is a positive data, because it means the number of active cases is going down," Angelo Borrelli said at a briefing.

"Today we registered 454 new deaths," he added.

