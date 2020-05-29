Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Italy Falls Below 50,000 - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of active cases of the coronavirus in Italy has decreased to 47,986 with the toll of those infected having fallen by 2,980 over the past 24 hours, Italy's Civil Protection Department said on Thursday.

Over the past day, a total of 3,503 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 150,604.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities over the same period has increased by 70, down from 117 the day before, to 33,142, the authority added.

As of now, 7,379 patients receive medical treatment in hospitals, the number dropped by 350 over the past day.

So far, Italy's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 231,732 with 593 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, which continues the downward trend in the country. On Monday, Italy registered the lowest daily increase of 300 after passing the peak.