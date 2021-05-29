Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increases this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased two to 457 rigs this week, up by 156 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased two to 457 rigs this week, up by 156 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

These active drilling rigs included 359 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, up by three from the previous week; 98 gas drilling rigs, down by one from the previous week. There was no miscellaneous rigs, down by one from last week.

The 457 rigs included 442 land drilling rigs, up by two from last week. There was one inland water rig and 14 offshore drilling rigs, both unchanged from last week.

Of them, 27 are directional drilling rigs, 415 are horizontal drilling rigs and 15 are vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, the state of Texas gained the most by four rigs, reaching 218 rigs in total.

By far, the Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico has been the largest source of shale oil production growth in the United States, an engine of supply growth outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the past years.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China continues to be one of the biggest oil consumers of the world.

According to the release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China's crude oil output grew 3.4 percent year on year to 16.41 million tonnes in April. China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil in the same month, down 0.2 percent year on year.