Number of Afghan Refugees in Tajikistan Grew to 10,000 After Taliban Takeover - Diplomat

The number of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan saw an almost 50% increase after the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and currently nears 10,000 people, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The number of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan saw an almost 50% increase after the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and currently nears 10,000 people, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There are around 10,000 refugees [from Afghanistan] in Tajikistan, while there were around 7,000 before the Taliban offensive," Agbar said.