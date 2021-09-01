UrduPoint.com

Number Of Afghan Refugees In Tajikistan Grew To 10,000 After Taliban Takeover - Diplomat

Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:49 PM

The number of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan saw an almost 50% increase after the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and currently nears 10,000 people, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The number of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan saw an almost 50% increase after the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and currently nears 10,000 people, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There are around 10,000 refugees [from Afghanistan] in Tajikistan, while there were around 7,000 before the Taliban offensive," Agbar said.

More Stories From World

