Number of Afghan Refugees Not Reached 'Worrying Number' to Be Considered Emergency - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The number of Afghan refugees who wish to leave the country following the power seizure by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) has not yet reached a worrying number to be considered an emergency, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday.

"It is expected in such situations that there will be a large number of refugees and migrants moving from within the country to different neighboring countries. So far, we have not reached that worrying number in which we will say 'yes, it is an emergency, we need to mobilize resources'," Al-Mandhari told a press briefing.

Al-Mandhari added that the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office is in discussions with the Taliban and Afghanistan's neighboring countries on this matter.