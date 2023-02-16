UrduPoint.com

Number Of Aftershocks In Turkey Tops 4,800 Since February 6 - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Number of Aftershocks in Turkey Tops 4,800 Since February 6 - Seismologists

The number of aftershocks following the February 6 earthquake in Turkey exceeded 4,800, local seismologists said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The number of aftershocks following the February 6 earthquake in Turkey exceeded 4,800, local seismologists said on Thursday.

"The number of aftershocks after the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep on February 6 to this day is 4843," Haluk Ozener, the director of the Kandilli Observatory, said on Twitter.

According to the statistics of seismologists, aftershocks in the region with a magnitude of up to 5 points occur on average 20 times per hour. As meny as 572 aftershocks were recorded on February 7, but on Wednesday there were only 356 of them.

