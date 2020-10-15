UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell In EU Nations In Q2 Over COVID - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in EU Nations in Q2 Over COVID - Eurostat

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected air transport across European nations, as the number of passengers carried has decreased by more than 96 percent in 19 EU member states in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected air transport across European nations, as the number of passengers carried has decreased by more than 96 percent in 19 EU member states in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

In a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, European countries have taken a variety of measures restricting air traffic that significantly affected air transport in the first quarter of 2020 and was even starker in the second one.

"Compared with the second quarter of 2019, the number of passengers carried decreased by more than 96% in all 19 EU Member States with available data in the second quarter 2020: Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland," Eurostat said in a press release.

According to the statistics, among the worst-hit countries is Spain, where the number of passengers dropped by 99 percent. It is followed by Italy, Ireland and Austria, experiencing a 98-percent decrease. Meanwhile, in Germany, France, Portugal and Denmark, the numbers have fallen by 97 percent.

Related Topics

France Traffic Germany Luxembourg Same Ireland Austria Estonia Spain Italy Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Finland Cyprus Croatia Lithuania Latvia Netherlands Hungary Denmark 2019 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Afghan Gov't Negotiating Team Reiterates A ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Aviation Authority Confirms Turkey Denied ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Secretary General of Council o ..

4 minutes ago

Oil Product Supplies in EU Resurged by August Amid ..

4 minutes ago

PODA held 13th annual conference to recognize Rura ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.