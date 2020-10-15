Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in EU Nations in Q2 Over COVID - Eurostat

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected air transport across European nations, as the number of passengers carried has decreased by more than 96 percent in 19 EU member states in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected air transport across European nations, as the number of passengers carried has decreased by more than 96 percent in 19 EU member states in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

In a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, European countries have taken a variety of measures restricting air traffic that significantly affected air transport in the first quarter of 2020 and was even starker in the second one.

"Compared with the second quarter of 2019, the number of passengers carried decreased by more than 96% in all 19 EU Member States with available data in the second quarter 2020: Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland," Eurostat said in a press release.

According to the statistics, among the worst-hit countries is Spain, where the number of passengers dropped by 99 percent. It is followed by Italy, Ireland and Austria, experiencing a 98-percent decrease. Meanwhile, in Germany, France, Portugal and Denmark, the numbers have fallen by 97 percent.