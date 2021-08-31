UrduPoint.com

Number Of Americans Left Behind In Afghanistan In 'Very Low Hundreds' - CENTCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The number of US citizens left behind in Afghanistan numbers in the very low hundreds, US Central Commander (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing.

"We think the citizens that were not brought out number in the very low hundreds," McKenzie said on Monday evening.

McKenzie added that he believes the United States will soon be able to rescue the Americans left behind.

Moreover, McKenzie said the United States will negotiate very aggressively with the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned in Russia) to get other Afghan partners out of Afghanistan.

US and Coalition forces were able to evacuate more than 123,000 civilians from Afghanistan before the final US flight out of the country earlier in the day, McKenzie added.

